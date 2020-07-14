Cathy Owen

EASLEY — Cathy Strickland Owen, 71, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Charles Jonnie Strickland and the late Inez Nations Strickland, Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Easley High School and a Dental Assistant for 27 years, a job she loved and took pride in. For many years as a hobby, she enjoyed old cars and going to car events. She had many friends and loved making new ones and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Owen Riley (D.J.) of Easley; a granddaughter, Elyse Riley Melton (Colin) of Easley; a grandson, Tanner Riley (Allison) of Summerville; great-grandchildren, Ella Riley Melton and Owen Scott Melton, on the way; and her best friends, Debbie Barnes and Susie Ellenburg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.