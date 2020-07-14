1/1
Cathy Owen
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Cathy Strickland Owen, 71, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Charles Jonnie Strickland and the late Inez Nations Strickland, Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Easley High School and a Dental Assistant for 27 years, a job she loved and took pride in. For many years as a hobby, she enjoyed old cars and going to car events. She had many friends and loved making new ones and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Owen Riley (D.J.) of Easley; a granddaughter, Elyse Riley Melton (Colin) of Easley; a grandson, Tanner Riley (Allison) of Summerville; great-grandchildren, Ella Riley Melton and Owen Scott Melton, on the way; and her best friends, Debbie Barnes and Susie Ellenburg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved