EASLEY — Charles Burdine "Byrd" Looper and Mayme LaNelle Looper will have a joint memorial burial service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday June 8 at Cross Roads Baptist Church cemetery outside Easley, S.C.

Byrd, the son of Thomas Lee Looper of Easley and Christina Curtis Looper of Asheville, was born March 15, 1931 in Gastonia and passed away in Selma, Ala., on Jan. 8, 2018. He is descended from Joseph and Sarah Looper who arrived in South Carolina from North Carolina in 1785-89. Four generations later, Byrd's father Thomas Looper was raised on the family farm outside Easley. For over 200 years, the Loopers have been active in Easley and over 100 Loopers are buried at Cross Roads Cemetery.

Byrd Looper enjoyed many family reunions in Easley as well as working on the family farm with cousins J.K. Lathem and Joe Looper in the summers of his youth when he visited from Gastonia, N.C.

He lived a full life and treasured his family. He was a natural leader in business and service organizations as well as a skilled sportsman. He graduated from Duke in 1953 with an English degree having attended on a football scholarship. Meeting his wife-to-be, LaNelle Edwards from Goldsboro, N.C., in a Shakespeare class at Duke was a story he delighted telling often.

Besides working summers on the Easley farm, his early work began delivering the Gastonia Gazette in 1943, when he inherited the route from a friend who was drafted into the Army. After college he enrolled in the Marines and served at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, retiring as Captain. After a half dozen years in two jobs, he made his final career move to Selma, AL to American Candy Co. where he worked for 23 years rising from sales manager to company president. In addition to international business travel, the role provided industry leadership opportunities and he was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame.

Mayme LaNelle Edwards Looper passed away on Nov. 23, 2018 after a long illness. She was known for her overt friendliness and genuine compassion for others. The axiom, "she never met a stranger" was never truer and she enjoyed life with great enthusiasm for learning and active engagement.

Born on Feb. 22, 1932 to Marion Wilson Edwards and Wyoma McLamb Edwards in Goldsboro, N.C., LaNelle was an avid learner and graduated from Goldsboro High School, St. Mary's College (Raleigh, N.C.), and Duke University, where she earned degrees in both zoology and medical technology. Throughout her educational years, LaNelle loved singing and harmonizing, and participated in choirs at each institution, including the Duke Chapel Choir.

With her husband stationed at Cherry Point Marine Air Station, they began married life in 1955 at Atlantic Beach, N.C., close to her childhood home in a beach cottage built by her parents in 1939. She worked as lab technician at the Morehead City hospital and they experienced three memorable hurricanes in their first four months of marriage.

After LaNelle and Byrd and their family moved to Selma in 1967, she became involved in community activities. At First Presbyterian (now Cornerstone) Church, she sang in the chancel choir and became involved in Women of the Church, and later in the church's Meals on Wheels program. She also volunteered at the hospital as a Candy Striper, assisting at blood drives and singing in the Selma Civic Chorus. She was an avid tennis player, bridge player and enjoyed literacy tutoring at Byrd Elementary.

Byrd and LaNelle are survived by two daughters, Lisa Looper Jorgens (Craig) of Orinda, California, and Lesley Looper (George) of Morrisville, N.C. They are also survived by granddaughters, Laura LaNelle Jorgens of New York City, and Emily Caroline Jorgens of San Francisco, Calif. In addition are Byrd's sister Nancy Sharpe of Cambridge, England and LaNelle's brother, Marion Edwards of Goldsboro, N.C. Nieces and nephews span from England to the West Coast and numerous cousins reside concentrated in Upstate South Carolina and N.C.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.