EASLEY — Charles N. Chastain, of Easley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, he was the son of the late Nakomis and Emma Sharpe Chastain. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Charles served our country in the United States Army and then continued his service in the Army Reserves, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel after 30 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Grant Chastain; one son, Jeff Chastain and his wife Marsha; one stepson, Lewis Collins and his wife Denise, all of Easley; one stepdaughter, Lori Collins, of Tamassee; one brother, Jerry Chastain and his wife Gloria, of Johnsonville; one sister, Brenda Stone, of Murrells Inlet; and six grandchildren, Jordan Chastain, Conner Chastain, Cayson Dorr, Rylan Grace Collins, Aubrey Collins and Cole Collins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Dottie Stanley Chastain.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial with military honors took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family received friends Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, PO Box 935, Clemson, SC 29633.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.