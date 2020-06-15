LIBERTY — Reverend Charles Alvin Hamlin, 93, husband of the late Frances Whitlock Hamlin, completed his earthly journey Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Edward and Pauline Welborn Hamlin. Rev. Hamlin received a Master's Degree in Theology from New Orleans Seminary and was a member of Liberty First Baptist Church. Alongside his beloved wife, Rev. Hamlin built homes and churches to change lives and to build character in hundreds of young lives and to help many to do what they thought could not be done. He loved to travel. Rev. Hamlin visited 48 states, England, Jamaica and Canada.

Rev. Hamlin served our country in the United States Navy and later served for 48 years in several churches as director, interim pastor and pastor. The churches he served were; French Corner Baptist Church, in Ponchatoula, LA, Jerusalem Baptist Church, in Bush, La., Southeast Baptist Assembly, in Mandeville, La., First Baptist Church of Folsom, in Folsom, La., First Baptist Church of Madisonville, in Madisonville, La., First Baptist Church of Mandeville, in Mandeville, La., Hebron Baptist Church, in Bush, La., Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, in Atlanta, Ga., Glenwood Baptist Church, in Easley, S.C., Arial Baptist Church, in Easley, S.C., Central First Baptist Church, in Central, S.C., and First Baptist Church of Liberty, in Liberty, S.C.

Surviving are a son, Jerry D. Hamlin of Pelzer; a granddaughter, Angela Hamlin Turner; five brothers, Milton, Edward, Billy, Mickey, and Ronald Hamlin; four sisters, Hazel Bryant, Barbara Caldwell, Phyllis Findley, and Gloria Gaillard; and a son-in-law, Melvin Golder

In addition to his parents and loving wife of 70 years, he was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Golder; and two sisters, Kathleen Starr and Jean Edwards.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 8, at Flat Rock Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family received friends prior to the service on Monday at the church.

