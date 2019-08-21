PICKENS — Charles "Ed" Edward Hudson, 84, of Pickens went to be with his Lord Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 in his home. Born in Pickens, he is the son of the late Edward Guy and Della Moore Hudson and husband of Bethel Hudson.

He was retired from Alice Manufacturing and a farmer all his life also a past member of the Cove Creek Beagle Club and very loved by his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Bethel Hudson, two sons; Bruce "Eddie" Edward Hudson (Tina) of Easley, Patrick Allen Hudson (Deborah) of Central, one daughter; Lisa Stewart (Brian) of Sunset, two brothers; Jerry Hudson, Carroll Hudson (Carol) of Pickens and two sisters; Florence Childress of Easley and Judy Stokes (Doug) of Easley. Charles also leaves seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren to share in his memory.

He is predeceased by a brother; David Hudson, and two sisters; Florene Cobb, Jean Tinsley and two grandchildren; Kelli Hudson and October Hudson.

A visitation was held Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, with services following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be sent to Kindred Hospice.

Online memorial may be sent to www.dillardfuneral.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Hudson family.