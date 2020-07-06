Charles Jernigan

PIEDMONT — Mr. Charles Jerome "Charlie" Jernigan, Sr., 84, husband of Nancy Wahlenmayer Denz Jernigan, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Born in Florence, S.C., he was a son of the late George and Ethel House Jernigan. Mr. Jernigan served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He later attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa, was manager of the Southern Ice Company in Easley, and later retired after 30 years from Progressive Equipment in Simpsonville.

Mr. Jernigan was of the Baha'i Faith. His favorite hobby was taking care of his cats and birds. His yard is like a bird sanctuary.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 32 years, are three daughters, Kelli Shugart (Michael) of Union, Missie Kinman (Shannon) of Williamston, and Jodi Aiken (Chris) of Nashville, N.C.; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Jernigan, Jr. of Easley, and Mike Jernigan of Norris; a stepdaughter, Teri Oswald (Jim) of Clemson, and their families; and a sister, Ethel "Sissy" Galloway of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jernigan is predeceased by a sister, Betty Zimmerman; and four brothers, Robert "Jet" Jernigan, Howard Perry Jernigan, Walter Jernigan, and Lewis "Scrappy" Jernigan.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choosing.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.