1/
Charles Jernigan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIEDMONT — Mr. Charles Jerome "Charlie" Jernigan, Sr., 84, husband of Nancy Wahlenmayer Denz Jernigan, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Born in Florence, S.C., he was a son of the late George and Ethel House Jernigan. Mr. Jernigan served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He later attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa, was manager of the Southern Ice Company in Easley, and later retired after 30 years from Progressive Equipment in Simpsonville.

Mr. Jernigan was of the Baha'i Faith. His favorite hobby was taking care of his cats and birds. His yard is like a bird sanctuary.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 32 years, are three daughters, Kelli Shugart (Michael) of Union, Missie Kinman (Shannon) of Williamston, and Jodi Aiken (Chris) of Nashville, N.C.; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Jernigan, Jr. of Easley, and Mike Jernigan of Norris; a stepdaughter, Teri Oswald (Jim) of Clemson, and their families; and a sister, Ethel "Sissy" Galloway of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jernigan is predeceased by a sister, Betty Zimmerman; and four brothers, Robert "Jet" Jernigan, Howard Perry Jernigan, Walter Jernigan, and Lewis "Scrappy" Jernigan.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choosing.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved