EASLEY — Charles "Charlie" Lester Johnson, 83, husband of Bobbie Best Johnson, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late James Johnson and the late Myrtle Huffman Johnson, he was a retired maintenance mechanic for Michelin after twenty-one years of service. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was of the Baptist faith. Charlie loved his dogs, gardening, traveling, Clemson football, and NASCAR, but most of all, his family.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 33 years, are step-daughters, Connie Wyatt (Jimmy) of Liberty, Peggy New (Gerald) of Easley, and Susan Bridges (Jamie) of Easley; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patsy Stone.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.