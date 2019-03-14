PICKENS — Charles Douglas "Doug" McCollum, 82, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday March 7, 2019.

Born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ralph McCollum, Sr. and Essie Freeman McCollum. Doug was retired from Singer and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He was a member of the Mason Lodge and the Hejaz Shriners. He was also an entrepreneur, having successfully operated a local car wash, a barbershop, and rental properties. He started a tradition of being the first to give all of the grandchildren in the family their first haircut. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. He was also a classic car enthusiast, who enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music. Above all things, he loved his family and his wife of 63 years, Lucille Riggins McCollum.

Also surviving are one daughter, Amanda Stewart (Bryan); two sons, Roger McCollum (Renea) and Jimmy McCollum (Deena); one brother, Bill McCollum; one sister, Winnona Pelfrey; five grandchildren, Jeremy McCollum (Kayla), Jill McCollum, Brooke Stewart, Baylee Stewart and Van Stewart, and two great-grandchildren, Carter McCollum and Andan McCollum. The grands were Papa Doug's pride and joy.

Doug was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph McCollum, Jr., John F. McCollum and Gerald McCollum.

The family received friends on Sunday March 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Rick Hayes and Reverend Brandon Wimpey officiating. The Mountain View Senior Men's Sunday School Class and Lynn McCollum served as Honorary Pallbearers.

Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Doctor Paul Welch officiating the committal service.

Flowers will be accepted as well as memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church at 336 Mountain View Church Road, Six Mile, SC 29682.

