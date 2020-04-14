PICKENS — Charles T. McJunkins, 88, husband of the late Loretta R. Long McJunkins, passed from this life, and we believe he took the hand of his lovely wife in Heaven and they Danced together once again, on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Dad was born in Monette, Ark., a son of the late Thomas Roe McJunkins and Maggie Modena Fortson McJunkins. He was retired from the trucking industry and was of the Baptist Faith. Dad served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He loved watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball and watching old westerns, he enjoyed dancing and singing with our Mother, he was a great fisherman and taught his sons and Grandsons how to fish, smoking cigars was his most current hobby and he enjoyed telling his stories from his journey through life to his Grandchildren and his children. Dad loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed being around all of us, even when it got crazy at the family gatherings. We will miss him more than words can say..

He is survived by three daughters; Laura E. Frilick, Cynthia M. Moore (Jerry) and Lisa R. Murphy (Paul), 13 grandchildren; Charles S. McJunkins II, (Gina); Paul McJunkins (Paula) Heather McJunkins Montenegro (Juan Carlos) Matthew McJunkins; Misty Jones, Laurisa Galbreath (Warren) Brent Moore (Jennifer), Jack Frilick, Hillary Frilick, Brittany Frilick, Sean Murphy, Laurisa Murphy Ivery (Bryan) and Ashley Murphy, twenty two great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, a sister Shirley Robertson. He was predeceased by two sons; Charles Steven McJunkins and Jewell Thomas McJunkins and two sisters; Betty Overs and Norma Fennel.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The service will be broadcast FaceBook Live through the Dillard Funeral Home FaceBook page.

