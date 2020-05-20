Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Mr. James Charles Patterson, 72, husband of Elaine "Tinker" Bagwell Patterson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Claude Hubert Patterson and the late Nellie Ross Patterson, Mr. Patterson was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from Western Carolina with thirty years of service. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church where he served as deacon, chairman of the deacons, Sunday school teacher and missionary to Costa Rica. Mr. Patterson was a proud US Navy Veteran having served from 1965 - 1968. Charles was a loving husband, father, friend and he loved his Lord. He witnessed to everyone he came into contact with, including his doctors, nurses and caretakers. Mr. Patterson will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 48 years, are a daughter, Kristen Patterson Campbell and son-in-law, Wes, of Easley; and two brothers, Thomas E. Patterson (Geraldine) of Pickens, and Ross A. Patterson (Syb) of Easley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Patterson was predeceased by a brother, William L. Patterson; and a sister, Bonnie Sue Hahn. The family will host a memorial service at Glenwood Baptist Church at a later date to be announced. The family is at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Charles to the Cancer Institute, 900 W. Faris Road, 3rd floor, Greenville, SC 29605; or to the Building Fund of Glenwood Baptist Church, 325 Saco Lowell Road, Easley, SC 29640. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

