EASLEY — Charles Phillip "Phil" Addington, 89, of Deer Creek Road, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Born in Stephens County, Ga., he was the son of the late Charles Hardy Addington and Addie Sue Putnam Addington.

Mr. Addington was retired from Michelin North America and was formerly employed with Saco-Lowell in Easley and General Electric in Greenville. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was an usher and member of the Marion Moorhead Sunday School Class.

Mr. Addington was an avid outdoorsman and Scoutmaster with the Boys Scouts of America Troop #37 for over 40 years and was past president of the Easley Lions Club. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Betty Graham Addington; his children, Charles "Chuck" Addington (Judi) of Liberty, Mitch Addington of Travelers Rest, Chris Addington (Paula) of Dacusville and Elizabeth A. McNamara of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Corey Addington (Andrea), Caroline Addington, Elizabeth Addington, Daniel Dixon, Alison Dixon and Jacob Addington; and one great-grandchild, Graham Addington.

Mr. Addington was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jane Rampy.

The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 1:30-2:45 p.m. in the narthex of Easley First Baptist Church with a service following at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park, in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home, 252 Deer Creek Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.