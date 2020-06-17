Charlie Bowen
1942 - 2020
EASLEY — Mr. Charlie Gene "Hap" Bowen, 77, husband of Catherine Bowles Bowen, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Hart County, Ga., the son of the late Charlie Lee Bowen and the late Sarah Louise Gaines Bowen, Mr. Bowen was a graduate of Boy's High School, Anderson and retired from Bell South. He was an avid Clemson fan, longtime IPTAY member and loved coaching little league sports. In his spare time he enjoyed small engine repair. He was a US Air Force Veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are two sons, Michael Bowen of Easley, and Mark Bowen (Jackie) of Pickens; a sister, Mary Morris of Georgia; and four grandchildren, Paige, Alan, Hannah and Matthew Bowen.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
