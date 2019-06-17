PICKENS — Mrs. Charlotte Ann Trotter, 60, of Pickens, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donnie Trotter; her brother, Mack Matthews; and her grandson, Dylan Trotter.

Surviving are her five daughters, Tammy Powell (Tim), Theresa Parker (Tommy), Tina Brewer, Tracy Batson (Brian), Danielle Love (Joe); three sons, Michael Tabor (Amanda), Robbie Gregg, Scott Trotter (Tina); two sisters, Lorosa Morrison (Terry), Leslie Anderson (Neil); two brothers, Daniel Matthews (Ann), Frank Matthews (Doris); 24 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with a graveside service following at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Joe Landers officiating.

The family will be at the home of Tammy Powell.

Dillard Funeral Home will be assisting the Trotter family.

Online memorials may be made at www.dillardfunerals.com.