Cheryl Alexander

LIBERTY — Mrs. Cheryl Dale Alexander, Age 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 15 2020. Mrs. Alexander was born in Greenville County, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Harmon Stewart and Adalein Wilson Stewart.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years Michael Alexander Sr., a son Michael Alexander Jr. from Liberty, S.C., and a daughter Michelle Duet (Jason) from Pendleton, S.C., and one grandson Dale Duet. Surviving siblings include Betty Scruggs (Ed) from Easley, S.C., Neta Landers from Easley, S.C., Wendell Stewart (Mary Sue) from Greenwood, S.C,, Gary Stewart (Rebecca) from Pickens, S.C., and Jerome Stewart (Brenda) from Easley, S.C.

Mrs. Alexander was predeceased by one sister, Deborah Garner.

Mrs. Alexander loved fishing for anything that would bite. She loved spending time with her family especially eating ices with her grandson. Mrs. Alexander was known by her family to be a great cook and was known for her gravy biscuits. Cheryl worked most of her life as a homemaker and caretaker for Little Michael. Some time was spent working at Country Side Nursing Home. She attended Maranatha Baptist Church and enjoyed her church family. Mrs. Alexander will be deeply missed by her family.

A chapel service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, S.C., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held prior to service at 10 a.m.

Donations can be made to Maranatha Baptist Church at 114 Maranatha Drive Pickens, SC, 29671. The family is acceptable to flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Alexander Family.

