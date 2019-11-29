RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheryl Enlow Beckwith, 66, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Born in Southport, N.C. , she was the daughter of the late Arthur Eugene Enlow Sr. and Mary Stanley Swafford. Cheryl attended high school In Easley, and then spent most of her career in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., working for the Pro Golfer's Association and the Pro Tennis Tour.

She was a devoted mother and truly loved to cook. Cheryl had a passion for animal rescue, with a special love for cats.

She is survived by her beloved son, Brian Robertson of Raleigh,N.C., her mother, Mary Stanley Swafford of Easley, three brothers; Gene Enlow Jr. (Becky) of Myrtle Beach S.C., John Enlow (Peggy) of Atlanta Ga., and Mike Enlow (Ginny) of Greenville, S.C. Two sisters; Susan Enlow Smith (Jim) of Liberty, S.C., and Mary Enlow Dameron of Easley.

Cremation took place in Raleigh, per Cheryl's wishes, and her ashes will be spread in Southport, N.C., at a later date.

Anyone wishing to celebrate her life should consider a donation to a local food bank or animal shelter.