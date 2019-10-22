EASLEY — Christine Nix Julian, 92, of Easley, wife of the late Cecil H. Julian, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Reece Nix.

Mrs. Julian received her bachelor's degree from Furman University and her Masters Degree from Clemson University. She was retired from the Pickens County School District, having taught first grade at McKissick Elementary School. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Pickens.

Surviving are her children, Teresa Julian Tumbleston and Glenn L. Julian (Kathy) all of Easley; grandchildren, Christopher Tumbleston, Justin Julian, Trad Julian (Megan) and Kolbey Julian; great grandchildren, Ida Julian and Nicholas Julian; sisters, Gladys Looper of Pickens and Brenda Walker of Seneca; and a brother, Clarence Nix of Pickens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Lois Porter, Hazel Dodgens and Lillian Holcombe; and a brother, Calvin Nix.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Mountain Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6- 8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.