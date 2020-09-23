EASLEY — Christopher Juhl Kearns, Dec. 9, 1975 - Sept. 19, 2020.

A Brother's Perspective: Chris was born with a mental illness that robbed him of so many things in life that most of us take for granted. He struggled greatly to find his place in the world. My family struggled at times to protect Chris from himself, understand, and properly care for him. While we searched for the answers, we saw Chris slip into dark places, sometimes years on end. His condition demanded a lot of patience, love and time.

It was, heartbreaking for all of us.

To say that Chris' life was full of color and adventure is to say it mildly. He battled raging storms and fought monsters of the mind that wanted nothing but to break him. Each battle left him with new scars.

Chris had schizophrenia, the same illness that robbed my older brother, Dan, and my mother, Noel, of a full life. They both died so young and unfortunately were never able to find freedom from the prison of their minds. I am sure Chris carried the weight of knowing what he was up against.

With all of this going on, Chris never grew weary and never gave up. Instead, loaded with an unshakable faith, help from the medical community, and unconditional love from family, especially my father, Phil Kearns, Chris finally was able to enter into the wilderness of his mind to reckon with what was real and what wasn't.

The last few years I saw my brother walk out of that wilderness and into a Garden. There was no advertising about this new garden, no parade, but rather little seeds planted quietly throughout his interactions with people. His garden was warm and inviting. There were philosophical conversations, empathy, hugs, laughter, and compassion.

Chris became alive, living a life of integrity, love, and faith. God became his guiding compass. Chris learned to navigate and live with his schizophrenia.

His garden was in full bloom.

Recently we discovered that Chris was terminally ill with cancer. During his last days Chris was unable to speak clearly. Yet, while I was in tears by his bedside he told me: "Don't be afraid, James". Even when facing death he was comforting and teaching me.

I love you, big brother, now and always. Thank you for teaching me what courage is and for giving me some seeds for my own garden.

A memorial service for Chris will be held at a later date.

