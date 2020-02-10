CENTRAL — Christopher Lee Owens, 38, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born in Greenville Dec. 5, 1981 a son of James and Judy Holder Owens.

Lee was a young man who loved fixing things. He would work on cars, TVs, watches – you name it he could fix it. If he couldn't fix it then it couldn't be fixed. He was mesmerized by helicopter and airplanes. Whenever Lee heard one he would run outside and just watch it.

In addition to his parents, Lee is survived by a daughter, Keily Nicole Owens of Central; a son, Christopher James Lee Owens of Central; a sister, Pamela Renee Brown (Eric) of Six Mile; and grandmother, Martha Holiday Holder. He was predeceased by a brother, Samuel Sheldon Owens.

The family will hold a private memorial for Lee at a later date.

Please visit www.RobinsonFuneraHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory, Central – Clemson Commons.