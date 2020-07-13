Christopher Oglesby

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Chris's life will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Golden Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic and CDC guidelines concerning social distancing seating will be limited. His body will lie in state on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary for those that would like to come pay their respects.

Christopher Michael Oglesby, 45, of Liberty, S.C., died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Easley, he was the son of Carla and Vince Doll and Sidney and Renee Oglesby.

He graduated from Liberty High School in 1994 and was the owner/operator of Oglesby Flooring. He was a loving son, husband, and father who was devoted to his family and loved being with his children. During his free time he loved working on hotrods, jeeps, and motorcycles.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of 25 years, Machelle Oglesby of the home; two sons, Tristan Oglesby (Katie) of Sunset, and Trinity Oglesby of the home; three daughters, Semeca Oglesby (Isaac), Shyann Oglesby, and Seline Oglesby all of the home; a brother, Adam "Z" Oglesby of Pelzer; a sister, Ashley Doll Stone of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher Michael "CJ" Oglesby, Jr.

