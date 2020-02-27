EASLEY — Mr. Christopher Lane Price, Age 46, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Mr. Price was born in Greenville County, S.C., and was the son to Ms. Barbara Ann Jordan and husband to his loving wife Kathy Price. He was the son of the late James Gerald Price.

Survivors include sons Josh Price of Easley, S.C., Justin Price of Easley, S.C., Austin Price (Tami) of Easley, S.C, and Zack Price of Walhalla, S.C. He is survived by one loving grandchild Zaylea. Also surviving are brothers James Price of Liberty, S.C., and Tony Ray Price (Rita) of Liberty, S.C., and sister Susie Atkinson (Sammy) of Houston, Texas.

Mr. Price loved his family and loved having them around him. A retired Army veteran of the Iraq War, Christopher learned to love building things. He loved construction and also earned a Bachelor's Degree from Florida Metropolitan University. He served the Army in the Military Police and as a Sig Support Systems Specialist. Nothing pleased him more than having his family in his presence.

The family will be receiving friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the at Post Office Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.org

