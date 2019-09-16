EASLEY — Clara Jeanette Hendrix Mullinax, 85, of Easley, S.C., a retired seamstress for Swirl Industries, died Wednesday in Pickens.

Her funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2019, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the , South Carolina Chapter, 4214 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Ms. Mullinax was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Norris, S.C., a daughter of Walter Hendrix and Bessie Busha' Mann. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed sewing, going to the flea market, yard sales, and spending time with her grandchildren. Ms. Mullinax was also a self employed seamstress and formerly sold her goods at the Anderson Jockey Lot. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann Wadford; her sisters, Barbara Jean Cash and Shirley Mae Millard; and her step father, Coley Blese Porter. Ms. Mullinax was the widow of Ervin Thomas Mullinax, Sr.

Surviving are, a daughter, Beth Mullinax McConnell of Easley; a son, Ervin Thomas Mullinax, Jr., of Easley; five grandchildren, Cody Porter McConnell, Lawrence Tyler McConnell, Jeanette Nicole Weaver, Mason Thomas Mullinax, and Brysan Danyelle Mullinax; and two great grandchildren, Caroline Erin Weaver and Dylan Cole Weaver.