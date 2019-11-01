PICKENS — Clarence Conway Gibson, Jr. 85, husband of Susan Loftis Stouffer, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Mr. Gibson was born at Trotter Hill in Pickens, a son of the late Clarence Conway Gibson, Sr. and the late Bessie Fortner Gibson.

A retired textile executive, Mr. Gibson was formerly employed with Delta Woodside and was also a Wall Street investor for many years. He was a graduate of Clemson University in 1960 with a degree in Industrial Management and later served his country in the United States Navy.

Community was always important to him as he served as Chair of the Cannon Memorial Hospital Foundation in Pickens and also served on the board of directors of the Greenville Museum and he was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Susan Loftis Stouffer, a daughter Lisa G. Barnes of Greenwood and Niki G. Cobb of Piedmont, also grandchildren Michael Gibson of Asheville and Trisha B. Langston (John) of St. Augustine, Fla., and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gibson was predeceased by his first wife Pat Adams Gibson and his son Conway Gibson.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from 1-2:45 p.m. A private graveside service was held.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

The family wishes that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to The Cannon Memorial Hospital Foundation, 123 WG Acker Drive, Pickens, SC 29671 or to the .