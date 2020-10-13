1/1
Clarence Owens
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
EASLEY — Clarence Junior Owens, 63, husband of Carol Gassmann Owens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Born in Easley, he was the son of the late Clarence and Betty Sue Camp Owens. Mr. Owens retired from Greenville County School System as a plumber and enjoyed gardening and working around his home. He took great pride in building his home for his family. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Owens; daughter, Rikki Owens; son, Joey Owens (Sarah); sister, Myra "Sissy" Edens (Robert); Aunt Helen and Uncle Buck Duncan; brother-in-law, William Gassmann (Ann); sister-in-law, Dianna Morris (Butch). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will, Ava, Nate and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Camp, Clyde Marshall "Marty" Owens and Toby Owens.

The family received friends Oct. 4, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown.

Funeral services will followed at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Nath Briley officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley assisted the family.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:30 - 03:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
OCT
4
Service
04:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memories & Condolences

11 entries
October 6, 2020
My heart breaks. Grew up with junior and his family. GOD bless you all.
Susan Freeman
Friend
October 1, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family!
Tristan Lynn
Family Friend
October 4, 2020
I am truly sorry. Sending prayers to all the family, especially Carol.
Pam Mann
Friend
October 4, 2020
Carol. Joy and I send our deepest sorrow for your loss. He was a great man, a humble giant and an outstanding husband and father. We will keep in our prayers.
Lee & Joy Chaplin
Family Friend
October 3, 2020
My heart goes out to you Rikki and the Owens family. I remember the times we had with Mr. Owens cheering us on in the stands of our volleyball games. I know how close you all were. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Aisha Walker
Classmate
October 3, 2020
I was heartbroken to learn of your Dad's passing, Joey. Praying for you and your family that you may find a way to heal.
Kelly Morgan-McKinney
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you. Jerry & Shannon (Ole Salem Estates) Dacusville S.C.
Jerry Waters
Friend
October 3, 2020
Prayers for all of the Owens family and friends
Carolina Clutch
Friend
October 3, 2020
Carol, I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Clarence. Just hearing you speak of him, I know he was a wonderful husband and father. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. I hope you can take some comfort from just knowing that he is now with Jesus and suffering no more.
Cat Gilstrap
Friend
October 2, 2020
Carol, I'm so so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathy Lee
Neighbor
October 2, 2020
I was so sad to hear the news of Mr. Owens' passing. Your entire family has been in my thoughts and prayers. -James King
James King
Family Friend
