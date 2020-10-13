EASLEY — Clarence Junior Owens, 63, husband of Carol Gassmann Owens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Born in Easley, he was the son of the late Clarence and Betty Sue Camp Owens. Mr. Owens retired from Greenville County School System as a plumber and enjoyed gardening and working around his home. He took great pride in building his home for his family. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Owens; daughter, Rikki Owens; son, Joey Owens (Sarah); sister, Myra "Sissy" Edens (Robert); Aunt Helen and Uncle Buck Duncan; brother-in-law, William Gassmann (Ann); sister-in-law, Dianna Morris (Butch). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will, Ava, Nate and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Camp, Clyde Marshall "Marty" Owens and Toby Owens.

The family received friends Oct. 4, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown.

Funeral services will followed at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Nath Briley officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley assisted the family.