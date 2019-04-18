PICKENS — Clarence Valley "Tiny" Simmons, 65, of Pickens, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019, at his home.

Born on June 17, 1953, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late George Guy and Effie Laurie Simmons. Tiny loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and fishing on Doug Mountain in the Eastatoee area.

Surviving are his love of 37 years, Audrey Thompson; four children, Lisa Sechrist, Amy Thompson, Tommy Thompson and Misty Supplee; one brother, George Simmons (Lynn); one sister, Vida Hoxit; ten grandchildren, Cody, Summer, Tyler, Kelsey, Trinity, Mattie, Matthew, Tabitha, Taylor and Aaron, and four great-grandchildren, Huntley, Brooklyn, Easton and Noah.

Tiny was predeceased by one brother, David Simmons.

The family received friends on Friday April 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 6:30 p.m. with the Reverend Heath Bowie officiating.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Simmons family in making arrangements.