EASLEY — Clarence "Shorty" Tompkins, 85, husband of Earlene Rhodes Tompkins, passed away Dec. 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Melvin and Bessie Nicholson Tompkins. He was a self employed painter. He was an avid bird watcher, NASCAR enthusiast and loved listening to bluegrass and Christian gospel music.

In addition to his wife of 49 years, he is survived by his son, Shannon Kyle Tompkins of Charlotte; daughter, Melynda "Joy" Crumpton (Ricky) of Pickens; and brother, James Tompkins of Easley. He is predeceased by his parents; a brother John Tompkins; and sisters Margaret Belk, and Eloise Burns.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Shorty will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019 at Easley Church of God. The family will receive friends following the service.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family is at the home.