Claude Cooke

LIBERTY — Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. No visitation is planned.

Claude Cook, Jr., 91, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Norris, he was a son of the late Claude Cook, Sr. and Minnie Garrett Cook.

He retired from Cateechee Mill where he was the personnel manager and was a Corporal in United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Liberty High School and was a member of the 1947 State Championship team.

Surviving are a son, David Cook and his wife Darlene of Norris; three grandchildren, Clint Cook (Kassi) of Norris, Robbie Cook of Norris, David Lee Cook of Norris; eight great-grandchildren.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Chappell.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.