LIBERTY — Claude C. Whitmire, 86, husband of Mildred Holcombe Whitmire, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, Mr. Whitmire was the son of the late Clyde C. Whitmire and Essie Porter Whitmire. He was retired as a self-employed construction worker. Mr. Whitmire was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 68 years, are a daughter, Vickie (Roger) Stephens of Abbeville; five sons, Joe (Carol) Whitmire of Pumpkintown, Jimmy (Emily) Whitmire of Pickens, Steve (Debbie) Whitmire of Liberty, Donnie (Doris) Whitmire of Sunset, and Wally (Marisol) Whitmire of Alabama; a son-in-law, Mark Henning of Liberty; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren; five sisters and one brother.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Henning, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, two sisters and four brothers.

A service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. A visitation to be prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the Friday service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Roanoke Community Center, 400 Roanoke Road, Liberty, South Carolina 29657.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Whitmire family, online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.