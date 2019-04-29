PICKENS — Ms. Claudette "Etta" Purry, 54, of Pickens, passed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Prisma Health (GHS). She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ella Eady Purry.

Surviving are two sisters, Rev. Veronica (Ozell) Hatton and Tandy (Everon) Bannister, both of Easley; six brothers, Steve (Helen) Purry of Liberty, Ralph (Karen) Purry of College Station, Texas, Ricky Purry of Pickens, Lester (Toni) Purry of Los Angeles, Calif., Eugene Purry of Chicago, Ill, and Greg (Juanita) Butler of Dacusville, S.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.