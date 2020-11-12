1/
Clayton Downs
2003 - 2020
EASLEY — Clayton Nathaniel Downs, 17, of Easley, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Wendy Cooke Downs of Easley and Scott Downs of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Clayton was attending Easley High School where he was an Ensign with the NJROTC program. He was a member of the NJROTC's Orienteering Team and a very proficient welder with the Pickens County Career and Technology Center.

Clayton loved his family and being with them. He also loved being outdoors whether it was to hunt, fish, or boat. He attended Landmark Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joshua Downs; a sister, Ashton Downs; a grandmother, Debra Bass; beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many loving friends, all of Easley.

Clayton is predeceased by a grandfather, Dean Bass; and great-grandparents, Rev. Wiley Wooten and Gloria Wooten.

A funeral service was Nov.r 5, 2020 at Landmark Baptist Church with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.


Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
