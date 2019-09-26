DACUSVILLE — Joseph Clayton Looper, 98, husband of the late Ellen Brown Looper, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Born in Dacusville, he was a son of the late Henry Arthur Looper and Dora Cornelia Friddle Looper.

Mr. Looper retired from Renfrew Bleachery in Travelers Rest and was also a Farmer and Carpenter. Clayton was a long-time member of Nine Forks Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the US Army, during WWII, in Europe and Africa.

Surviving are his children, Kenneth C. Looper (Patsy) of Dacusville and Sandra Looper Poore (Russell) of Charlotte; three sisters-in-law, Betty Dounelis (Charles), Jean Sexton and Donna Brown; four grandchildren, Justin Poore (Stephanie), Beth Rohloff (Warren), Whitney Looper and Rebecca Looper; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Looper was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Mary Anderson, Effie Looper and Florence Griffin; and brothers, Lewis, Lumas, Ansel, Lake and Bill Looper.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Nine Forks Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends on Sept. 24, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Family members are at their respective homes.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Palladium Hospice and Manna Health & Rehab for the love and care they have provided for Mr. Looper.

Memorials may be made to the Nine Forks Baptist Church Building Fund, 3207 Earls Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.