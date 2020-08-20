EASLEY — Mr. Clyde Allen Rackley, 86, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Oakview Park.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late James Walter Rackley and the late Rose Anna Rothel Rackley. Mr. Rackley was a graduate of Clemson University where he received his Bachelor's degree, was a retired Cemetery Counselor and a member of Park Street Baptist Church. He was a retired US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the USA Post 9273 and a member of the Masonic Lodge of the Philippines.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Rackley; three daughters, Donna Edmond of Piedmont, Janet Hutson (Walter) of Travelers Rest and Sheila Rackley of Lyman; four grandchildren, Michael Edmond, Jr., Brandon Hutson, Shawn Snow and Kayla Snow; and five great-grandchildren, Gage, Hannah, Allison, Shawn, Jr. and Layla.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rackley was predeceased by a brother, J.C. Rackley; and three sisters, Katherine Rampey, Ovaline Porter and Lucile Chapman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.