PICKENS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Evett were held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Coleen Barkley Evett, 87, of Reece Mill Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca. Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late Lang Henry and Nora Nations Barkley. She was retired from BASF Clemson Plant and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her special grandchildren, Spc. Autumn Wells of Kansas and Jimmy Wells of Simpsonville; a brother in-law, Melvin Evette of Easley; her very special friend and caregiver, Sue Davis; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, William Paul Evett; her second husband, Alton Kennemer; three sisters, Lucille Pilgrim, Adelle Stancil and Zelma Evette; and two brothers, Thurston Barkley and Weldon Parsons.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road Seneca, SC 29672

The family was at the home of Becky Ramey at 880 Terrapin Crossing Road Liberty, SC 29657.

