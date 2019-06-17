EASLEY — Connie Belinda Seaborn, 69, of 529 Cardinal Woods Way, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Cateechee, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen Hayes Seaborn. She worked at Reliable Sprinkler for the past several years and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends, and she also enjoyed bowling.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary Jo McJunkin (Jay Allen) of Central, and Patsy Pressley of Liberty; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Gillespie and Bertha Brewer, and two brothers, Jack and Bill Seaborn.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home, 529 Cardinal Woods Way, Easley SC.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.