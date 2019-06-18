LIBERTY — Cora Grace Rollins, precious infant daughter of Jonathan Taylor and Sarah Abrams Rollins, went from her mother's arms to the arms of Christ, Monday, June 10, 2019.

She was born just three short days prior at Greenville Memorial Hospital. In just a short period of time, she captured the hearts of so many family members and friends.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her siblings, Audrey Leigh and Benjamin Lawrence Rollins; her maternal grandparents, Aaron and Sherry Abrams; and her paternal grandparents, Cindy and David Snyder, and John and Shawna Rollins.

Graveside services for Cora Grace Rollins will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes for all in attendance to wear bright colors.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials to be made to March of Dimes Donation Processing Center PO Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126, or Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas Attn: Director of Development 706 Grove Road Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.