EASLEY — Courtney Miranda Wardlaw Rochester, 29, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of Debra Simmons Wardlaw of Easley, and Randy Wardlaw and his wife Debra Marie of Spartanburg, Courtney was employed with Waffle House and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two daughters, Beverly Makayla Wardlaw of Easley, and Chloe Brooklyn Rochester of Central; two brothers, Jonathan Douglas Wooten (Jennifer) of Madisonville, Ky., and Jonathon Allen Wardlaw of Pickens; a sister, Brandi Denise Wardlaw of Tazewell, Tenn.; and her grandparents, Ruth Wilson of Easley, John L. Wardlaw of Central, and Mattie Lou Hayes (Sam) of Pickens.

Funeral services were May 28, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Chad Campbell officiating.

The family received friends from noon until 2:45 PM Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.