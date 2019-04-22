EASLEY — Cressie Lucille Byers Roy, 80, wife of Lyle Albert Roy passed from this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Roy was born in Morristown, Ohio a daughter of the late Jess and Pearl Moore Byers. She was a homemaker and was formerly a home healthcare aide. Mrs. Roy was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lyle of the home, sons, John Roy (Terry) of Easley, Christopher Roy (Pamela) of Liberty, Phillip Roy of Easley, Nathan Roy (Tanya) of Easley, and daughters Judy Cox (Russ) of Jonesboro, Tenn., and Janet Stewart (James) of White Lake, Mich., two daughters-in-law, Annette Roy and Ruth Roy, 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by two sons, Lyle D. Roy and Steven Roy.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019 with funeral service following at in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Gary Edwards officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to Boy's Town, www.BoysTown.org

The family is at the home.