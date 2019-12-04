EASLEY — Curtis M Hall of 115 Springdale Lane entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was born to Lawrence and Laura Gilbert Hall on Oct. 10, 1935.

In addition to his parents and his brother, Herman Hall, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Harris Hall.

Curt was educated in the Easley area schools. He was a former member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Most recently, Curt worshiped at Rock Springs Baptist Church enjoying the music ministry, the sermons and fellowshipping with the special Mickey D's group after services.

Curt enjoyed various vocational opportunities. His early career was in the men's clothing business. He managed National Shirt Shops downtown Greenville and then shops in Charleston and Columbia. In the early 1960's, he decided to move back home to open his own clothing store, Curt's Dad and Lad Shop in downtown Easley. After a fire destroyed the store, Curt found himself in a new found enterprise, the car sales business. After 50 years in car sales, he sold his business, Curt Hall Cars and retired.

In his younger years, Curt was an active member of the Easley Jaycees, and he was the first PTA president of Forest Acres Elementary School.

Curt is survived by his children, Kathy Porter (Jimmy), Tim Hall, Lisa Smith (Brad), and daughter-in-law, Sherry Hall all of Easley; seven grandchildren, Zach Porter (Marie), Ashley Trent (Aaron), Sommer Langrehr (Jay), Brittany Porter ( Chris), Cade Hall (Kristen), Matt Smith (Jamie), and Brandon Smith ( Victoria); and 11 great-grands, Tanner Smith, Mallory and Maddie Porter, Caleb and Lilly Trent, Brennan Langrehr, Reece and Blake Porter, Gray and Elliott Smith, and Rylee Hall.

He also leaves behind his loving sister, Rachel Youngblood and a special friend, Linda Easlic.

A service to celebrate Curt's life was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home- Downtown Easley. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family gathered to receive friends on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home- Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gladsen Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and CrematoryDowntown, Easley.