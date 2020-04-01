PICKENS — Curtis Robert Dodgens, 45, of Pickens passed away in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born in Easley, S.C., he was the son of Stewart and Norma Dodgens, and husband of Shannon Styles Dodgens.

Curtis was employed by Sage Automotive and love fishing, watching Dale Earnhardt racing, the South Carolina Gamecocks and his wife and family.

Survivors include his parents, Stewart and Norma, his wife Shannon of 21 years, two daughters; Nicole Dodgens, Stacie Dodgens, a son Curtis Blake Dover (Nikki), two brothers; Joshua Dodgens (Lindsey) Dodgens , Stephen (April) Dodgens, Paternal grandmother; Elise Dodgens, Maternal grandmother; Nancy Anderson. Curtis also leaves three grandchildren; McKenna Dover, and Paisley Dover to share in his memory.

Curtis is predeceased by a Maternal Grandfather; Alvin Anderson, Paternal Grandfather; Marvin Dodgens, an uncle; David Anderson, a son; Curtis "CJ" Robert Dodgens Jr. and his mother and father in law Clannie and Darlene Petit and a grandson, Aiden Peace.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Dodgens family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.

Service was held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C. The family asked everyone to dress in t-shirts and jeans in honor of Curtis.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral home is assisting the Dodgens family.