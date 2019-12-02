EASLEY — Dr. Curtis H. Hamlin, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 26, 2019 at Southern Oaks Nursing Home in Piedmont, S.C.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ralph and Margie Hamlin. He was a graduate of Tabernacle Baptist College and received his doctorate degree from Faith Theological Seminary in Milton, Fla. He pastored churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.

Curtis was married for a wonderful 67 years to his wife, Claris Brackens Hamlin and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Dr. Hamlin was artistic and mechanically inclined. He enjoyed traveling, flying, reading, and wrote a book.

In addition to his wife, he was survived by a daughter, Phyllis Peterson (Gary); a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Hamlin of Gloucester, Va.; granddaughter, Amanda Adams (Leon) of Gloucester, Va.; grandson, Nathan Finley of Seneca; sisters, Betty Hardy (Warren) of Blythewood, Sue Aull of Easley, Maxine Kelly (Robert) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother-in-law Harold Whitlock; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Keith Hamlin; grandson, Zackery Hamlin; and sister, Wynell Whitlock.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church with burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like to express special thanks to Palladium Hospice and Southern Oaks for the wonderful care he was given.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth of Landmark Baptist Church at 116 Landmark Ct. Easley, SC 29640.

