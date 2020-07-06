Cynthia Edwards

CHARLESTON — She passed this life after a lengthy illness on June 4, 2020 living in Charleston, S.C., a city she loved. She was born June 19, 1959 in Pickens County S.C., and was predeceased by her father Claude B. Loftis Jr. and both her grandparents Claude and Lily Loftis, Wilson and Geneva Rowland.

Survived by her mother Mary Jo Rowland Loftis Watson. A step father W Melvin Watson and his son Philip H. Watson and Cousins Stacy Childs Gaines, James Barry Patterson and Patrick Rowland.

She graduated from Pickens High School and attended Carson Newman College with a BA double major in Psychology. She worked in several industries before becoming ill.

A simple family memorial service was observed in Charleston.