EASLEY — Dan Howard Albertson, 84, husband of the late Doris Bryant Albertson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Born in Anderson County on Nov. 15, 1935, He was a son of the late Henry H. Albertson and the late Ruby Mae Bishop Albertson. He was a retired General Contractor after 50 years. Mr. Albertson built several churches in Pickens County and Mexico for several missionaries. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, his church, and spending time with family. He was a member of West End Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a son, Stan Albertson (Tina); a daughter, Frances Meinders (Darrell) of Liberty; stepsons, Timmy Thompson (Amy) and David Thompson, both of Easley; stepdaughters, Tammy Perry (Mark) of Hickory, N.C., and Kym Childress (Chuck) of Easley; brothers, Harold Albertson (Nancy) of Easley, Jerry Albertson of Easley, Truman Albertson (Carol) of Easley, Ozell Albertson (Judy) of Antreville, S.C., and Jimmy Albertson (Nancy) of Easley; a sister, Sue Whitman of Greensboro, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Helen and Ann; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 17 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Donnie S. Albertson; a son, Daniel Bruce Albertson; brothers, Fred Albertson, Frank Albertson, Ray Albertson, Colonel Albertson, and Wylie Albertson; sisters, Mae Albertson, Della Thompson, and Sarah Albertson; and a grandson, Matthew H. Albertson..

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at West End Baptist Church, 120 Mission Drive, Easley, SC 29642. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends June 9, 2020 at the church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Wren Hospice for their love and care for Mr. Albertson.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.