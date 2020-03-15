EASLEY — Danell Paul Spannagel entered into the joy of the Lord on March 10, 2020 at the age of 26 after a brief illness.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 19, 1993, Danell and his twin brother Ranell found their forever family on Sept. 13, 2004, becoming beloved members of the Spannagel family. Danell resided in New Hampton, N.Y., and graduated from the AHRC Jean Black School on June 27, 2014. He then resided in Easley, S.C., with his family.

Danell — or "Squiggy" as he was affectionately called — had a beautiful smile and laugh that touched his family and all others around him. He loved others unconditionally and understood the power of Christ's love.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life." — John 3:16 KJV

Danell is survived by his beloved twin Ranell; his parents, James and Camille Spannagel of Easley, S.C.; four sisters: Elizabeth and her husband Timothy Lindblad, Deborah and her husband Shawn Swayzee, Rebekah, and Rachel; and five brothers: John, Jimm and his wife Katie, Daniel and his girlfriend Brooke, Angel, and Danny; and two nieces, Ruby and Sophie Spannagel.

Graveside services were held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Aid Society of New York City or Family Focus Adoption Services of New York City.

The family is at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.