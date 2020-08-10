Danielle Fowler

LIBERTY — Danielle Hunter Fowler, 35, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of Dian Fowler. She graduated from Liberty High School in 2003.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a son, Malachi Fowler of the home; two brothers, Lee Hunter of Atlanta, Ga., and Woody Hunter of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister, Rhea Hunter, of Atlanta, Ga.

Also surviving are several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her honor to the charity of one's choice.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services are currently pending.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.