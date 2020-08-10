1/
Danielle Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Danielle Hunter Fowler, 35, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of Dian Fowler. She graduated from Liberty High School in 2003.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a son, Malachi Fowler of the home; two brothers, Lee Hunter of Atlanta, Ga., and Woody Hunter of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister, Rhea Hunter, of Atlanta, Ga.

Also surviving are several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her honor to the charity of one's choice.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services are currently pending.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved