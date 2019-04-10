LIBERTY — Danny Lee Collins, 57, passed from this life on Saturday April 6, 2019 at his home.

Danny was born in Pickens County, a son of the late George Washington and Myrtie Louise Nix Collins. He was retired from the U. S. Navy after 17 years service and later served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Danny was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, Danny Lee Collins, II (Jennifer) of Rising Sun, Md., Quentin Collins (Leighton) of Easley and Johnathan Segar of Liberty and a daughter, Angelique Collins (Clint Bailey) of Pickens, grandchildren, Danny Lee Collins, III, Adalynn Collins, Michael Bailey, Xena Bailey, and Fisher Collins.

Also surviving are brothers, Rickie George Collins, and Billy Lee Collins (Eillean), and sisters Audrey Terryn (Mark) and Bonnie Funk (Al).

The family will receive friends Thursday April 11, 2019 from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley. Funeral services will follow in the church at 3 p.m. with The Reverend Phil Henry officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family is at their respective homes.