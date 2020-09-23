Danny Duke

CENTRAL — Danny Lee Duke, 34, of Central, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Danny was born in Greenville County, the son of Rhonda Lee Voyles of Central and the late Robert Duke. Prior to his lengthy illness, Danny was a carpenter and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was also very gifted working with electronics and loved animals but especially loved his family. His nieces and nephews were very special to him.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his grandmother, Susan Suttles Fuller of Central; brothers, Chad Merck and his wife, Margaret of Fairplay, S.C., Chris Duke of Central, and Luke Duke and his wife, Kayla of Alabaster, Alabama; sisters, Jessica Duke and her husband, Chris Holbrook of Central, and Gayle Duke of Alabaster, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or to the Cancer Society of Seneca.

