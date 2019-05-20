EASLEY — Funeral services to honor Wayne's life were conducted on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial with military honors followed at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Thursday evening at the mortuary.

David Wayne Carpenter, 70, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on May 14, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born May 17, 1948 in Liberty he was a son of the late William Ernest and Mildred Kay Carpenter.

Wayne served in the US Army for 21 years from 1969 until 1989. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving with the 4th Infantry Division. He also served in Korea and Germany. He retired as a Sergeant First Class (E7).

He also retired from the SC Department of Corrections where he worked for 14 years. He also was employed at Omni Source and Toyota of Easley. He was a member of Calumet Baptist Church.

He was a member of American Legion Post 151, a lifetime member of the VFW where he served as Commander, Senior Vice Commander and Chaplain. He was a lifetime member of the 4th Infantry Division. He had a great love for his wife, family and automobiles.

Wayne is survived by his wife of the home; two step sons of Easley; his sister Cathie Mills (Jimmy) of Liberty; nieces, Amanda Thompson (Kevin) of Easley, and Marie Porter (Zach) of Warner Robbins, Ga.; great nieces and nephews, Tanner Smith, Mallory and Maddie Porter, all of Warner Robbins, Ga., Sarah and Jackson Thompson of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Fred Carpenter.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621.

The family was at the home of his sister, Cathie, 102 Belleview Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.