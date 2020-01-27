EASLEY — Mr. David Lynn Finley, 53, husband of Tammy Fuller Finley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at his home.

Born in Easley, S.C., a son of Marilyn Stegall Finley of Easley, and the late James Harold Finley, Mr. Finley was a 1984 graduate of Easley High School and the owner and operator of Finley Drywall, Inc. He was of the Baptist faith.

David had a passion for hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was for his family and being a dad. He was a dear friend to all and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 30 years and his mother, are a daughter, Courtney F. Waller (Jeremy) of Liberty; two brothers, James Michael Finley, and Alan Finley (Debbie), both of Easley; and a nephew, Noah Thomas Finley of Easley.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Jeremy Waller.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made in memory of David to the , 3535 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.