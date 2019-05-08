NORRIS — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Gilstrap were held Monday, May 6, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service on Monday the Liberty Mortuary.

David Harold Gilstrap, 81, of 170 Windy Court, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fleetwood Health and Rehab. In Easley. Born in Liberty, he was the son of the late J.B. and Annie Bell Stewart Gilstrap. Mr. Gilstrap was retired from Randolph Trucking and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his former wife and best friend, Sue Gilstrap Van Raalte of Easley; a son, Kenny Gilstrap of Easley; two sisters, Doris Burgess of Norris and Martha Gibson of Walhalla; two brothers, Sammy Gilstrap of Pickens and Joe Gilstrap of Easley; and two granddaughters, Abby Kay Gilstrap and Alyssa Mae Gilstrap, both of Easley.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son, David Alan Gilstrap and an infant son; and two brothers, Herbert and Pete Gilstrap.

The family will be at their respective homes.

